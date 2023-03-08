Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 66,674 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,105,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of LW opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $102.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

