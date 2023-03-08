Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 19300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Lordstown Motors Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.79.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Lordstown Motors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,683,745 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,858.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 73.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.