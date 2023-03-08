Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Position Boosted by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Lucid Group comprises about 0.6% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.