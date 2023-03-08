Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

LVLU stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.02. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

