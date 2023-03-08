Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 207.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LVLU. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

LVLU opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 405,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 384,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 120,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

