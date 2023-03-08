Lundin Gold Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.07.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE:LUG opened at C$14.33 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,823.20. Insiders sold 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,141 in the last three months. 63.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.