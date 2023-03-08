Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LXFR has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 177,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,431. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $434.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 192,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

