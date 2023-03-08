Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
LXFR has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Luxfer Price Performance
Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 177,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,431. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $434.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.