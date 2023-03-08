Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.53

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.53 and traded as high as $57.64. Magna International shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 960,348 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Magna International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,902,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

See Also

