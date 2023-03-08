Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $36.71 million and $40,372.28 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00021750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00222564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,744.93 or 1.00024220 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001149 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,345.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

