Mammoth Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $20,278.32 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00037001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00221436 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,151.92 or 1.00003367 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00218995 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,092.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

