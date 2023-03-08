Manifold Finance (FOLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $462,647.19

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $462,647.19 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $15.37 or 0.00069888 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00424264 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.38 or 0.28677473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

