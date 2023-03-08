Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.31. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 57,565 shares.

Mason Graphite Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a current ratio of 92.14.

About Mason Graphite

(Get Rating)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.