Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,126,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for about 1.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.48% of Match Group worth $197,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 765,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after buying an additional 692,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Match Group by 116.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,136,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,250,000 after buying an additional 610,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. 2,101,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

