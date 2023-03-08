Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading Up 2.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMXGet Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 62,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Pi Financial cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,288,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after buying an additional 596,507 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,817,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 66,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

