Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading Up 2.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 62,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Separately, Pi Financial cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Maverix Metals Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
