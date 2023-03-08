Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAXN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 43.6 %

Shares of MAXN stock traded up $8.17 on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 11,114,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $27.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.