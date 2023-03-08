Maxim Group Raises Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Price Target to $6.00

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 275.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

UNCY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,934,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

About Unicycive Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,047 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.