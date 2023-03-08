McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $267.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.