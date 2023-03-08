Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.