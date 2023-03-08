Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson Sells 15,000 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.76. 75,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,671. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

