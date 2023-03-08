Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Trading 28.5% Higher

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) rose 28.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 7,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Mesoblast Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
