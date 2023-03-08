Methode Electronics (MEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Methode Electronics Price Performance
NYSE:MEI opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
