Methode Electronics (MEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MEI opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $341,793.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

