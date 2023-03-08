MetisDAO One Day Volume Tops $3.44 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $123.08 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $27.66 or 0.00127216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00021750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00222564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,744.93 or 1.00024220 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.37988392 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $5,265,319.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

