MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered MGM China from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

