Michael (Rusty) Nelligan Acquires 6,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 6,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,391 ($16.73) per share, with a total value of £83,460 ($100,360.75).

Michael (Rusty) Nelligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($13.60) per share, with a total value of £90,480 ($108,802.31).

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,417.50 ($17.05) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,347.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,227.46. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,254.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 937 ($11.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,867 ($22.45).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICP. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,029 ($24.40) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.23) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

