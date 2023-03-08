MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $337.30

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.30 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 336 ($4.04). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 338.34 ($4.07), with a volume of 15,515 shares.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 337.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 334.90. The company has a market capitalization of £85.08 million, a P/E ratio of -579.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 52.57.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

