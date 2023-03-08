Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 178892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$162.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Durham acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,470,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$646,800. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 134,500 shares of company stock worth $58,710. 13.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

