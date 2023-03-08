Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Shares Down 4.4%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 394,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 457,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Minim Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Minim alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minim

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,565,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned 3.37% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.