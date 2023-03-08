Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.97

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 106624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.