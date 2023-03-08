Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Mission Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Mission Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

