Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.02 and traded as low as $12.16. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 171,673 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

