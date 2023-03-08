Mizuho Raises Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $26.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.
Squarespace Price Performance
SQSP opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $30.69.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,069,000 after buying an additional 179,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Squarespace by 212.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
