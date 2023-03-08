MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $344-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.60 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.96-1.10 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MDB traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.70. 4,395,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,965. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average is $204.21.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.13.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.