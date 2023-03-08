Morgan Stanley Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $310.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $268.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average of $218.59. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $274.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,547,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,075,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1,151.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after buying an additional 278,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

