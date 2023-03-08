Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $56.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Morphic traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 445,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 334,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $54,460.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $38,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,892 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,565,000 after purchasing an additional 174,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 64.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 124,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 113.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 697,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

