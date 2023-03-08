Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $56.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Morphic traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 445,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 334,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $54,460.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $38,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,892 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morphic Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.18.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.