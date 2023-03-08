National Bank Financial Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.10.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO stock traded up C$0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.40. 301,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,927. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.