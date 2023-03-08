National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.45

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPGF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

