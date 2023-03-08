Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Neblio has a total market cap of $25.79 million and $763,249.97 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00005903 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,839,113 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

