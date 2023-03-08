Needham & Company LLC Increases CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $17.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CECO opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

