Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Underperform Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.54.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $184.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,898 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,059. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

