Neil Edward Marchuk Sells 57,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 3,572,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,794. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

