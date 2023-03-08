NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

