NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NTWK stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.
About NetSol Technologies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.