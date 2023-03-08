Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 1,400 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.80. The stock had a trading volume of 643,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,342. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.26. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after buying an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

