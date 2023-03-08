NFT One Day Volume Tops $24,870.25 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 61.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $759,745.25 and approximately $24,870.25 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00036782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00221455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,003.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02065569 USD and is up 65.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $24,892.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

