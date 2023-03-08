Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Citigroup downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 477.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Stock Down 0.5 %

About Nintendo

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

