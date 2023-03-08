NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15 and traded as high as C$1.50. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 742,940 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$378.51 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.24.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments ( TSE:NB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

