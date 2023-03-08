Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 13,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 31,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Nova Leap Health Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.66.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

Further Reading

