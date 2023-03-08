Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,221,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,371,805 shares.The stock last traded at $140.48 and had previously closed at $143.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $320.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

