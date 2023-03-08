NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 10,794,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,983,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NU. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

