Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 79,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Numinus Wellness Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Numinus Wellness

(Get Rating)

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

