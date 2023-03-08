NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.87. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 558,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.